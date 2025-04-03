Abandoned as a Baby, Today, This 13-Year-Old Maestro Plays India’s Anthem on 15 Instruments

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted in April 2025.

Niyati Chetransh’s life began in the most unimaginable way. When she was just a month old, her father threw her out of the window because he considered daughters as a burden to parents. She would have fallen to death if a neighbour had not saved her life. Her mother, devastated yet determined, made a promise that day: if she couldn’t change the world, she would make sure her daughter did. Leaving behind her husband, she chose to raise her daughter alone and nurture every dream she had.

As Niyati grew, her love for music got stronger. When she was 12, she played 42 instruments, an achievement that left everyone around her in awe. Her mother left her full-time job to work as a freelancer and helped her daughter pursue her passion.

It wasn’t long before Niyati was performing on both national and international stages, breaking records along the way. She earned a spot in the India and Asia Book of Records after playing the national anthem on 15 instruments in just 65 seconds. She also performed the Shiv Tandav, blindfolded, for over 13 minutes, displaying both talent and perseverance.

For Niyati, who is from Delhi, music has never been about setting records. “It’s about proving that no one can silence me, or Ma (mother), my greatest role model,” she says. Today, she is working towards her seventh-grade piano qualification while mastering the tabla at Gandharva Mahavidyalaya.

A six-month-old infant with a love for music

But her journey started long before she touched a piano or tabla. Her love for music was recognised early. When Niyati was six months old, her mother bought her a toy keyboard. Even as a toddler, she would bang on kitchen utensils to create melodies, showing her innate rhythm.

By the time she was five, she was already taking graded piano exams with Trinity College London, and today, she can play 16 different instruments, including the ukulele, flute, and tabla. Her dream is to become a music director. With her relentless drive and the constant support of her mother, her music will continue to inspire and captivate the world for years to come.