The Miyazaki mango, one of the most expensive fruits in the world, is renowned for its distinct taste, smooth texture, and rich aroma. It is a rare Japanese variety that can fetch prices as high as Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh per kilogram. Cultivating this mango is a challenge, especially outside of Japan, where the climate is not conducive to mango farming.

However, Joseph Lobo, a farmer from Udupi, India, grew this rare fruit on his terrace without knowing its value. He and his family enjoyed the first harvest, only realising its worth when a reporter identified its rarity. Since then, his terrace farm has become an inspiration for others, and he now shares his knowledge with fellow growers.

Growing Miyazaki mangoes on your terrace: A step-by-step guide

1. Start with the right mango sapling

“I had been growing various varieties of gulf berries on my terrace and was also growing some mangoes as well. When I had successfully grown these, why not try Miyazaki?” says Lobo. Not realising the monetary value of the variety, he treated it like any other mango plant. It is important to use a large grow bag or pot to provide enough space for the roots.



Use a large grow bag or pot to provide enough space for the roots

2. Prepare a nutrient-rich soil mix

Lobo’s secret to success lies in his special soil mixture. “I make it at home, and it contains nine minerals. It is made using cow dung, sheep manure, homemade curd, and vegetable waste,” he shares. This mixture is rich in nutrients, encouraging healthy plant growth. Mix 50% of this homemade mixture with 50% regular soil for the perfect blend.

Prepare a soil mixture that is rich in nutrients

3. Plant the sapling with care

Once you have your sapling and soil mix, plant it carefully in the grow bag. Lobo advises that the plant should be treated with care, especially in its early stages. One should make sure that it gets enough water and sunlight to grow. Since his plant is placed on the terrace, it gets an ample amount of sunlight.



Lobo advises that the plant should be treated with care in the early stages

4. Maintain a chemical-free environment

Lobo is strict about avoiding harmful chemicals in his farming. “I am strictly against using any kind of chemical insecticides because they are harmful to the plants,” he says. Instead, he uses a mixture of neem oil to protect the plant from insects. This organic method helps keep the plant healthy without resorting to chemicals.

5. Regular feeding for healthy growth

To keep the plant strong, he feeds it his special mixture every 30 days. This feeding schedule ensures that the tree receives all the necessary nutrients for optimal growth and fruit production.



The tree should receive all the necessary nutrients for healthy growth

6. Be patient: It takes time to yield

Miyazaki mangoes require patience to grow. “It took the plant three-and-a-half years to yield,” Lobo recalls. At the time, he didn’t realise its worth, so his family enjoyed the first harvest. Growing these mangoes requires time, as it can take a few years for the tree to produce its first crop. The key is patience and consistent care.