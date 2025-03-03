6 Proven Steps to Start A Vermicompost Business & Earn Lakhs Like These Farmers

Across India, many agripreneurs have embraced the transformative power of vermiculture — a sustainable agricultural practice that converts organic waste into nutrient-dense compost, offering a superior alternative to chemical fertilisers.

As interest in organic farming grows, farmers are increasingly adopting fertilisers like vermicompost. It helps to neutralise soil pH, boost microbial activity, introduce beneficial bacteria, and reduce the occurrence of pests and diseases.

But starting a vermicompost business isn’t just about earthworms. It’s a combination of art and science that can nurture both the soil and an entrepreneurial spirit.

We have curated some useful insights from farmers who have established multi-lakh businesses using just cow dung and agri-waste.

1. The craft of bed preparation

While some farmers opt to prepare cemented beds, Assam-based Kanika Talukdar understands the importance of leveraging locally available resources. Her secret? Bamboo. This robust and readily obtainable material forms the backbone of her vermicompost beds.

Meanwhile to prepare the compost, she uses paddy residue, and stems of water hyacinth, and mixes it along with cow dung to turn this organic debris into worm castings. The feed can be anything organic, from kitchen waste to store bought feed.



Kashmir-based Abdul Lohane suggests creating kaccha beds — simple earthen setups that allow worms to find refuge from extreme conditions — something he learnt from observing how worms instinctively sought out the earth during harsh Kashmiri winters.

This insight helped him double the output of his apple, walnut, paddy, and peach farms. Today, his 1,000-bed operation generates five tonnes daily, earning him Rs 50,000 per day.

2. Nurturing the ecosystem: From raw materials to ready compost

The journey from raw materials to market-ready vermicompost is delicate but rewarding. Azhaku Dheeran from Tamil Nadu advises that picking healthy worms is crucial.

She also recommends seeking out farmers or experts to guide you and secure your worm colonies from potential predators by situating beds away from curious hens or dogs.

3. Maintaining appropriate moisture and temperature levels

On what separates quality vermicompost from others in the market, Kanika says, “A good quality vermicompost should have 40-50 per cent moisture content. It should not be too dry.”

Water is indispensable throughout this process. “Initially, when you add all the raw materials, you should water it for 20 days. It helps soak the raw materials and makes it easier for earthworms to chew and excrete,” she adds.

With a regular watering routine, it takes around 35 days for materials to be transformed into valuable vermicompost.

Azhaku says maintaining temperatures of 25–27 degrees is vital. “Keep the worms away from direct sunlight. It’s always better to cover them or keep them in the shade,” she advises.

4. Diversifying portfolio: adding value with vermiwash

Beyond basic compost, farmers have discovered the benefits of diversifying their product lines. Kanika, for instance, has learnt to produce vermiwash — a potent liquid biopesticide — and enriched vermicompost with elevated nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium levels.

“While vermiwash is used as a biopesticide, the enriched vermicompost which is prepared by the joint action of earthworms and microbes like Trichogramma, is used to stop the growth of diseases and improve the overall health of the plants. This added new product categories to my portfolio,” she says.



Kanika manages to sell vermicompost and vermiwash at Rs 12 per kg and Rs 70 per litre.

This savvy expansion creates more revenue streams and offers targeted solutions for other agricultural needs. For instance, Kanika manages to sell enriched vermicompost priced at Rs 40 per kg.

5. Breaking into the market: Ensuring quality and building trust

Success in the vermicompost business is built on a foundation of quality. As Kanika asserts, “The income in the market depends on the quality of vermicompost you produce.” Customers expect a product that will boost soil fertility and plant health effectively, requiring consistent diligence in production methods.

But quality alone isn’t enough. Engaging with potential clients — other farmers, garden enthusiasts, or agricultural suppliers — means establishing trust and demonstrating the benefits of vermicompost over conventional options. Sharing personal success stories or garnering endorsements from satisfied customers can set you apart in this competitive market.

6. From the garden to the globe

For those like Azhaku, who lined their own gardens with compost, sharing experiences soon turned into a lucrative enterprise, reaching far beyond personal plots. She is able to earn over Rs 4 lakh per year through her vermicompost business.

What's more, these endeavours not only promise financial rewards but also carry the profound satisfaction of contributing to sustainable practices that restore and rejuvenate the soil.

Starting a vermicompost business may seem daunting, but the stories of these passionate farmers illuminate the path ahead.

