Meet 5 Indians Who Built Profitable Flower Farms — One Now Earns Rs 5 Crore a Year!

Can a flower farm truly be more profitable than traditional crops like wheat and rice? For these five individuals, the answer is yes. From abandoning corporate jobs to turning their love for flowers into thriving businesses, these farmers are proving that with innovation, and determination, the world of flowers can bloom into a lucrative and sustainable venture.

Here are the incredible journeys of these individuals, who have not only battled numerous challenges but have also redefined what it means to succeed in their respective fields.

1. Lohith Reddy

Lohith Reddy, a 31-year-old from Bengaluru, left his promising tech career to pursue his passion for flower farming. After gaining experience on his cousin's rose farm, he launched his own venture in 2018, starting with gerberas and later diversifying into chrysanthemums. “I wanted a reliable source of income,” he shares.



Lohith produces 1,500 bunches of chrysanthemums weekly.

Today, his farm, Lohith Flora, generates Rs 7 lakh per month by producing 1,500 bunches of chrysanthemums weekly. His focus on quality and freshness, along with a cold chain system, has earned him a loyal customer base. “His flowers last up to seven days,” says wholesaler Ashok Agarwal. With over 20 employees, Lohith plans to expand further, aiming to deliver directly to customers’ homes. “It's soul-satisfying to be surrounded by flowers,” he smiles.

2. Parvathy Mohanan

Parvathy Mohanan, a 23-year-old software tester from Kochi, turned her love for portulaca flowers into a business during the 2020 lockdown. After posting pictures of her plants on Facebook, she received 10 orders, marking the start of her venture. “I thought of commercialising my collection,” she says. Now, with 300 varieties, she generates Rs 1 lakh a month from 50-100 orders daily.



Parvathy Mohanan generates Rs 1 lakh a month from her flowers

While working full-time, she manages the garden with two workers, having taught them all the required expertise. She ensures proper care for the plants, handling challenges such as excess rain during the monsoon season.

Her business has strengthened family bonds, with her mother assisting with packaging. Parvathy encourages others to try farming, saying, “The key is to grow low-maintenance, high-demand plants.” Reflecting on her journey, she adds, “These plants are like my happy pills.”

3. Srikanth Bollapally

Srikanth Bollapally, a 40-year-old flower farmer from Bengaluru, built a successful floriculture business from humble beginnings. Growing up in a poor farming family, he moved to Bengaluru at 16 and worked in the floriculture industry. “It was determination and patience that led me to where I am today,” he says.



Through hard work, Srikanth built a successful flower farm

In 1997, he opened a flower shop and later expanded into farming, using savings and government loans to buy 10 acres of land, which has now grown to 52 acres. His farm generates Rs 70 crore in turnover and Rs 5 crore in annual profit. “If you play your cards right, there is a lot of money to be made in this industry,” he advises.

Srikanth attributes his success to hard work and perseverance, stating, “I simply followed the path ahead of me and put in the effort.”

4. Abhinav Singh

Abhinav Singh, after completing his BTech and working at Microsoft, realised that despite living a luxurious life in England, he missed being close to his family. “Even though I felt happy, I never felt accomplished,” he says. In 2015, he returned to India and, after a year at Microsoft's Gurgaon office, he decided to pursue agriculture, a field his family had been involved in for generations. He chose gerbera cultivation, a flower in high demand during wedding seasons in Uttar Pradesh.



Abhinav started gerbera cultivation after leaving his job at Microsoft.

Abhinav began his venture with a government subsidy for setting up a polyhouse on one acre of land. “It took me around two years to get the project and loan approved,” he shares. In October 2020, he planted his first batch of gerberas, and by February 2021, he had his first harvest. Now, he sells around 2,000 flowers daily earning about Rs 1.5 lakh per month, with an annual income of Rs 18 lakh.

5. Gurwinder Singh Sohi

Gurwinder Singh Sohi, 45, from Punjab, switched from wheat farming to floriculture in 2008, realising that flower farming could yield two to three times the income. “Despite the hard work in wheat farming, farmers struggle. Floriculture offers better returns,” he explains. He grows 40 varieties of flowers across 22 acres in his village, earning Rs 1 lakh per acre.



Gurwinder grows 40 varieties of exotic flowers like California poppy, gladiolus, and calendula.

Initially starting with gladiolus, Gurwinder later developed a semi-automatic planting machine to reduce labour costs. “We can now plant bulbs in two hours instead of a day,” he says. His innovation has saved Rs 40,000 per acre and led to the sale of eight machines to farmers in India.

Gurwinder has also trained over 2,000 farmers for free, aiming to expand floriculture across the country. His work earned him national and state-level recognition.

“People now associate my name with the village. It’s a moment of pride for me,” he reflects.

