How 2 Brothers Built a Rs 25 Lakh Mushroom Farming Business in Uttarakhand

In 2017, Sushant Uniyal, a media student from Delhi, made a bold decision — he left his private-sector job and returned to his home in Uttarakhand.

“My brother came up with the idea that we should go back to Uttarakhand and start our own business,” Sushant recalls. “We began experimenting with mushroom farming. Later in 2019, we set up a big unit, which, today, is the largest oyster mushroom production unit in Garhwal.”

Initially, the brothers started by producing 1-2 kg. “Now, we produce about 100 kg of mushrooms daily. Our turnover, which began at just Rs 1,000 to 2,000, has grown to Rs 24-25 lakh annually,” Sushant says.

Creating jobs and opportunities

Sushant’s business is not only about personal success. His venture has opened doors for many others in the region.

"The journey began with just a couple of people, but gradually many others joined us," he shares. "Today, we directly employ seven to eight people and indirectly create jobs for around 15 to 20 more. Plus, more than 100 people have come to us to learn about mushroom farming."

Their efforts have also been recognised through participation in government projects promoting sustainable agriculture in Uttarakhand.

Mushrooms: A natural fit for Uttarakhand’s climate

“Mushrooms are like a blessing for Uttarakhand residents,” says Sushant. “The climate is perfect for mushroom farming — we can grow them naturally for eight to ten months without needing air conditioners or expensive handling units.”



Oyster mushrooms are usually shell-shaped with distinct fan or spatula forms.

This makes the region ideal for cultivating oyster mushrooms and their variants, offering farmers a sustainable, profitable crop option.

Sushant’s inspiring journey is a reminder that bold choices and passion can lead to incredible transformation. From a media student to a successful agripreneur, his story is a testament to perseverance, innovation, and a commitment to sustainable farming.

