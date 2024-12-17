24 Hours in Shimla: Heritage Walks, Sustainable Stays & Snowy Thrills

Winter has finally arrived in Shimla, bringing the much-awaited chill. If you’ve been scouring the news for the snowfall updates, well, your wait is over! But don’t let the excitement of snow steal the spotlight from all that the Himachal capital has to offer.

Got just 24 hours? Here’s how to make every moment count.

Where to stay in Shimla?

Meena Bagh Homes - A journalist’s retreat

Winter draws tourists to Shimla like a moth to a flame. But the last thing you want is to be surrounded by a mob. In search of the quieter pockets, we stumbled upon Meena Bagh Homes — a ‘typical Himachali home’ created by journalist Sanjay Austa in 2017.



Meena Bagh Homes reflects Himachal architecture sensibilities and was started in 2017 by journalist Sanjay Austa; Pictures source: Meena Bagh Homes

The place is a carousel of colour — right from the surrounding fruit orchards and the kath kuni-inspired cottage to the kitchen garden ripe with exotic produce and the artisanal decor in the rooms.

Elaborating on how Meena Bagh Homes prides itself on its judicious and sustainable use of recycled wood, Sanjay credits barbeques, factories and mills as his sources. Don’t get so lost in the indoors that you miss out on Sanjay’s best offering — a night under the stars. We hear guests clamber for a minute with the telescope that’s on the property.

NORTH - Experience Himachal at its best

Growing up in Shimla, Rahul Bhushan had a VIP pass to the region’s potential when it came to arts and crafts. He revelled in the slow pace of life here. Today, he encourages city folk to experience the same unruffled ways of life at NORTH — a Himachal-based collective and homestay nestled in the heart of Naggar.



Rahul Bhushan's NORTH homestay lets you live your snow escape fantasy while exploring the region's crafts; Pictures source: NORTH

Explaining his mindset, Rahul shares, “Traditional tourism often involves telling people about a place. But, at North Collective, we believe in a more immersive experience. Through tourism, visitors can experience our way of life firsthand."

Treat yourself to uncompromised views of the Beas River and the Dhauladhar range during your stay in the cabin built of reclaimed wood. This sustainable stay option, Rahul says, proves a point. “It challenges myths about the quality and affordability of mud houses, demonstrating that they can be cost-effective, quickly built, and equipped with modern amenities. This project exemplifies our commitment to sustainable and culturally rich building practices,” he says.

Sunnymead Estate - The home that can survive an earthquake

Nestled against the snow-dusted mountains of Himachal lies the Sunnymead Estate, built using the 200-year-old dhajji dewari construction technique. Renowned for its earthquake-resistant stability, this method lends a timeless charm to the estate.

Delhi-born Madhavi Bhatia, who now manages Sunnymead — her ancestral home — reveals that her great-granduncle constructed it after he purchased the land in the 1890s. She adds that the design was inspired by an English architectural book by R A ‘Bungalow’ Briggs, a copy of which still resides in the house today.



Sunnymead Estate is an architectural marvel that is built using techniques of dhajji dewari; Pictures source: Sunnymead Estate

While at Sunnymead, relax and unwind. The windows open out to deep views framed by the verdant landscape. In fact, Madhavi points out, “We avoided cutting down any trees for the purpose.” Even the fireplaces, she says, burn a mix of eco-friendly bamboo briquettes, dead wood and pine cones collected around the year.

Drawing on the sustainability quotient, she says the kitchen garden meets 60 percent of the homestay needs, while the rainwater harvesting system collects three lakh litres of rainwater, which is channelled into the toilets, kitchen and fields.

Where to eat in Shimla?

Himachali Rasoi - the true taste of Himachal

The Himachal dham (a traditional feast) is a culinary tradition that dates back several generations. And you can experience it in all its glory at Shimla’s Himachali Rasoi started by an engineer Himashu Sud.

Prior to establishing the venture in 2015, Himanshu travelled to the villages across Himachal, where he closely worked with local communities to perfect his understanding of the dham and the preparatory process.



Himachali Rasoi in Shimla serves authentic dham and other Himachali staples, Pictures source: (L): Himachali Rasoi, (R): Tanuja Joshi

“The prep work begins the night before — soaking the lentils, preparing the masalas, and mixing the spices. We begin cooking the meal at 8.30 am the next morning and it goes on till noon,” Himanshu explains.

At Himachali Rasoi, two kinds of dham are served — the ‘Kangri Dham’ and the ‘Mandyali Dham’. Alongside, they serve sidu (a steamed wheat bun); babroo (a fried wheat bread), and patande (wheat pancakes).

Address: 54, Mall Rd, Middle Bazar, The Mall, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh - 171001.

Sita Ram & Sons - Get your fill of momos

Momos have proven to be a dish that is loaded with complexity, flavour, and history. And a visit to Shimla beckons you to add them to your list of binge items. Almost a metonym for the city’s evolving gastronomy, momos aren’t tough to find in Himachal.

As you cruise through the city’s indents, you’ll stumble upon one such unpretentious eatery, Sita Ram & Sons, which has been tantalising people’s tastebuds for years now.



Sita Ram & Sons is one of Shimla's most famous eateries for snacks and quick bites; Pictures source: (L): Vrushabh Shah, (R): Ashutosh Lunia

Located in Shimla’s Lakkar Bazaar, the eatery is hailed as one of the best and is now helmed by the sixth generation. Not only their momos, but even their chole lucchi (Indian dish of chickpea curry eaten with flatbread) is said to give customers a run for their money.

Address: M C Complex, Ridge Sanjauli Rd, Near Regal Building, Lakkar Bazar, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh - 171001.

Where to explore the heritage of Shimla?

Shimla’s Victorian and post-Victorian architecture has long captivated history enthusiasts. The city is dotted with heritage sites that have played significant roles in its storied past. Now, you can dive into this rich history by joining the heritage trail organised by Shimla Walks.



The Gaiety Theatre in Shimla has a rich history associated with it and can be explored during the heritage walk; Picture source: Gaiety

The trail begins from Christ Church located at the western shoulder of the famous Jakhu Hills, then moves on to the Gaiety Theatre — where you can explore the art gallery and the ventilation tunnel and marvel at the stage where novelist Rudyard Kipling once performed. The route then covers the Bandstand, General Post Office, Bantony, Betink’s Castle, Imperial Bank and other such noteworthy spaces.

What are the popular adventure activities in Shimla?

Well, skiing and trekking are some of the most popular draws. The carpet of snow certainly makes for a great landscape for the former. If you plan on spending your vacation zooming down the hillside, head to Kufri. The ski retreat makes for an exhilarating experience, whether you’re an amateur or a pro.



Skiing in Kufri, Shimla is a thrilling experience and a must-add to the bucket list

While at a height of 2,500 metres, take a moment to soak in the view that spreads out before you. The experience peaks at the Mahasu Peak. The hike to the top involves a long walk through woody thickets; you could even opt for a horseback ride if you don’t feel particularly energetic. Once at the top, enjoy the view of the Kedarnath and Badrinath ranges. Other popular treks in the region include the summit to Karol Tibba.

How can you add value to your trip?

In a bid to collaborate with the artisans and craftspeople of Shimla, and help them earn for their labour, Rahul Bhushan started a craft residency as part of NORTH. While bringing together different art forms under a single roof, it creates an interactive experience. It does this by focusing on a craft and then depicting folk stories of the valley through art.



Through NORTH, you can collaborate with local artisans to learn the crafts of the region; Picture source: NORTH

If you are an artist, you can apply for the programme. “This allows us to promote Himachali craftsmanship in language, art, and culture. During the programme, artisans collaborate with invited artists to create unique artworks, which are publicly exhibited at the end. This provides a real-world platform to showcase and endorse Himachali arts and crafts,” says Rahul.

Edited by Pranita Bhat