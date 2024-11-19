Amid Delhi’s AQI Crisis, This IIT Grad’s Solution Can Turn Your AC Into an Air Purifier

Featured image courtesy: (L) AIRTH (R) For representational purposes only (Shutterstock)

In Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) often crosses hazardous levels, the very air we breathe poses serious health risks. Microscopic particles, allergens, and harmful microbes linger in our homes, silently impacting our health.

Ravi Kaushik, an IIT-Bombay graduate, along with his team of innovators from IIT Kanpur and IISc Bengaluru, identified a critical gap: while many people focus on protecting themselves from outdoor pollution, indoor air quality often gets overlooked.

With this in mind, Ravi and his team set out to create AIRTH — a device that converts your existing split AC into a powerful air purifier. It offers the dual benefits of clean, fresh air and cooling comfort; an essential in Delhi's scorching summers.

The AIRTH module, compatible with most split ACs, uses advanced HEPA filters coated with plant-based compounds to eliminate up to 99% of pollutants and microbes as small as 0.3 microns.

This innovative device is being hailed as a game-changer in the fight for cleaner, healthier air.

Installation is quick and simple: unbox, assemble, and attach the module to your AC in three easy steps. Ravi describes it as “a cap you can put on your ACs” for instant air purification.

One of the key aspects driving AIRTH’s appeal is its affordability. Priced at under Rs 3,000, it offers a practical alternative to expensive standalone air purifiers. Realising that many people were reluctant to invest in another costly device, Ravi and his team focused on creating a solution that works with existing appliances. This thoughtful approach has made air purification accessible to households across Delhi, regardless of socio-economic background.

To date, they have transformed over 25,000 ACs, delivering cleaner air to thousands of families. “Our mission goes beyond numbers. We’re not just changing air quality, we’re changing lives,” says Ravi.

By addressing indoor air pollution, AIRTH empowers families to breathe cleaner, healthier air every day.