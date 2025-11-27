The Junior Changemakers’ Club | What a 13-YO Learnt While Teaching English in a Govt School

This Children’s Day, we at The Better India reached out to young achievers across different sectors to learn about the change they wish to see in the country. From tackling a city’s water crisis to becoming a wildlife photographer at just 10, these kids have fresh ideas, high ambitions, and an inspiring spirit to make our nation truly a 'Better India'. Here’s what they have to say on this special day.

Dear Prime Minister,

My name is Haasini, and I am a Class 7 student from Bengaluru. I am 13 years old.

At our school, we learn through what we call experiential and game-based learning. This means we do not only study subjects. We experience them, play with ideas, and reflect on what we discover. Our classrooms are full of conversations, exploration, and games that help us think, feel, and learn in ways that go far beyond textbooks.

In our school, we also call English ELAC, which stands for English Language Arts and Communication. We see it as much more than grammar or writing. It is about how we express ourselves, understand others, and connect with the world. ELAC has helped me build the confidence to share my ideas, listen to different perspectives, and communicate meaningfully. These are skills that I now understand are essential for life, no matter what path one chooses.

During her experiential learning project, Haasini observed how memorisation affected comprehension in classrooms.

Last year, during our Fundamental Learning (FL) project, we explored how children across India learn to read and communicate. When our team visited a nearby government school, we noticed that many students repeated what was taught but did not fully understand it. They were bright and curious, yet their learning felt restricted because English was mostly taught through memorisation and translation.

We realised how different learning could feel if it was interactive and enjoyable, the way we learn at school. This led us to create a short English pilot programme for the students, inspired by our experiential and game-based approach.

The Foundational Literacy (FL) Pilot Programme at Kannuru Government School followed a child-centric approach. To me, it stands as a strong example of how early interventions can strengthen foundational education. With continued collaboration, government support, and thoughtful expansion, this kind of initiative can turn our National Education Policy (2020) into reality and transform foundational literacy across India.

At Kannuru Government School, the English pilot shifted learning from repetition to curiosity and confidence.

We designed simple activities and games to make English more accessible, such as word-building games, action cards for verbs, and small exercises that helped children connect words with meaning. Before going, we reflected on how to include every student, make our instructions simple, and encourage them without correcting too much.

When we conducted the session, something changed, both for them and for me. The children started participating, smiling, and learning together. They began using English naturally, not because they feared getting it wrong, but because they felt curious and eager to try.

For me, this experience was much more than a project. It was a moment of understanding that learning can transform when it is built on play, experience, and empathy. It also made me think about how much more could change if children were invited to be part of reimagining our education system.

Children began speaking English more naturally once activities focused on exploration instead of fear of mistakes.

Too often, decisions about how we should learn are made without listening to us, the ones who experience it every day. We know what helps us learn and what does not. If schools and policymakers listened to students more, we could make classrooms more alive, inclusive, and effective.

Education should not be only about marks or memorisation. It should help us think, question, communicate, and understand ourselves better. It should help every child discover who they are and how they can make a difference.

ELAC taught me that communication is the bridge between ideas and impact. Experiential learning taught me that understanding grows when we experience something for ourselves.

Dear India, my dream is for every child to learn in an environment that celebrates curiosity and courage. I hope more schools adopt experiential and game-based learning, and I hope children’s voices are heard when decisions are made about the future of education.

With hope and courage,

Haasini Jandhyala

Class 7 student

Sparkling Mindz Global School