17 Km Distance in 2 Hours: This 10-YO Took up an Extraordinary Swimming Challenge on Her Birthday

We often celebrate birthdays with cakes, balloons, and parties. But 10-year-old Aanvi Suvarna chose a celebration unlike any other. On her special day, before most of the city had woken up, she dived into the sea from Atal Setu and swam 17 kilometres to the Gateway of India, completing the feat in 2 hours and 44 minutes.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

In that early‑morning silence, what began as a personal test of endurance turned into a powerful statement: ambition isn’t defined by age; it is shaped by courage, discipline, and unwavering belief.

Months of grit and guidance

The feat wasn’t spontaneous. Aanvi, a resident of Dombivli, Mumbai, underwent rigorous training under coaches Vilas Mane and Ravi Navale at Yash Gymkhana.

For months, she strengthened her strokes, improved her stamina and conditioned herself to face the unpredictability of open water, tides, currents, cold and fatigue.

As darkness turned to dawn, she battled the sea with unwavering focus. By 5:11 AM, when she touched land at the Gateway of India, her family, coaches, and supporters applauded her triumph, a moment that celebrated her remarkable courage and inspired all who witnessed it.

Not just a swim but a beacon of hope

At just 10, Aanvi’s achievement challenges conventional boundaries of what a child can do. Her open‑water swim has already inspired swimmers, parents, and dreamers across Maharashtra and beyond. For young girls who dare to dream big, she is already a role model.

In a world quick to set limits, she proved that the heart’s strength matters more than the body’s years. Her journey reminds us: with dedication, training and self-belief, even the vastest oceans can be crossed.

One brave swim and endless hope

Aanvi’s journey is a reminder for us that if a 10‑year‑old can conquer 17 km of open sea at dawn, maybe your own dream isn’t far off either. All it needs is that first step of faith, steady practice, and the courage to dive deep.

Proud moment as Aanvi finishes her 17 km swim in just 2 hours. Photograph: (Free Press Journal)

Her achievement shows that determination and belief can turn even the wildest dreams into reality, inspiring young and old alike to take the plunge toward their goals.

Sources:

‘Conquering Sea: 10-Year-Old Aanvi Suvarna Conquers 17 km Sea Swim On Her Birthday’ by Irfan Haji for Free Press Journal, Published on 21 November 2025.

‘10-year old Dombivli girl swims 17 km from Atal Setu to Gateway of India’ by Mrityunjay Bose for Deccan Herald, Published on 22 November 2025.

‘10-Year-Old-Anvi-Suvarna Sets Record With 17 Km Sea Swim From Atal Setu To Gateway Of India’ by Newsband, Published on 22 November 2025.