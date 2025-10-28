First Female Air Marshall to First Women Fighter Pilots, Meet the Women Who Redefined Indian Air Force

For decades, the Indian Air Force seemed out of reach for women. Cockpits, control rooms and combat zones belonged to men — until a few fearless officers stepped in and rewrote the rules.

They flew fighter jets and rescue missions, led from the frontlines and the boardrooms, and changed how India looked at its skies. Today, we celebrate the women who turned courage into everyday duty — and opened the runway for generations to come.

1. Vijaylakshmi Ramanan

Wing Commander Dr Vijaylakshmi Ramanan broke through barriers long before the phrase ‘glass ceiling’ was even well-known. In 1955, she became the first woman officer of the Indian Air Force, serving as a medical officer. She was not only the first woman to wear a saree as a uniform but also designed it herself in the signature IAF blue.

"Other women officers in the army and navy wore pants. I wore a saree, but the sleeve was an issue. After several correspondences with my headquarters, it was decided that the blouse would have 3/4th sleeves. When that was uncomfortable during babies' deliveries, I told them I would roll up my sleeves like a man and work," she once shared.

Ramanan was also part of the medical team that tended to wounded soldiers during the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars. She was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 1977, two years before retiring as a Wing Commander in 1979.





2. Air Marshal Padma Bandopadhyay

Air Marshal Padma Bandopadhyay was the first woman in the Indian Air Force to be promoted to the rank of Air Marshal, the third-highest in the force. Commissioned in 1968, she served for 37 years, specialising in Aviation Medicine and authoring 27 research papers.

She served at the Halwara airbase during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal alongside her husband.

President Kovind confers Padma Shri to Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay. Photograph: (X/ @rashtrapatibhvn )

A trailblazer in many ways, she was the first woman officer in the Armed Forces to complete the Defence Services Staff College course in 1978, and later became the first woman Honorary Surgeon to the President of India. In 2020, she was honoured with the Padma Shri — the first woman IAF officer to receive the award.

3. Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh

India’s first woman Rafale pilot, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, joined the IAF’s Golden Arrows squadron in 2020, symbolising a new era of empowerment. Her commission as a pilot of the Rafale brought her the nickname of “Rafale Rani”.

She was also the youngest fully operational MiG-21 Bison pilot before transitioning to the Rafale. Married to a fellow pilot, Singh has expressed ambitions for space missions as of 2025.

India’s first woman Rafale pilot, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, joined the IAF’s Golden Arrows squadron in 2020. Photograph: Arun Sankar/AFP

4. Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi



Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi became the first Indian woman to fly a solo sortie in a MiG-21 Bison. Her historic flight in 2018 sent a powerful message to young women across the country that the sky was no longer the limit.

“At any point in life, be it in any field, women should not feel that they are different; rather, they should focus on doing their best in whatever they do, find their own voice and the rest will fall in place,” she once said.



5. Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth

Born in Darbhanga, Bihar, Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth is among the first three women fighter pilots commissioned into the Indian Air Force. A graduate in Medical Electronics from Bengaluru’s BMS College of Engineering, she briefly worked with Tata Consultancy Services before joining the IAF.

In March 2018, she became the second woman to solo the MiG-21 Bison, and a year later, the first female pilot qualified for daytime combat missions. A recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2020, Bhawana’s journey — from classrooms to cockpits — continues to inspire young women to dream beyond convention.

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth is the first woman in India to qualify for combat mission in a fighter jet. Photograph: (NDTV)

6. Squadron Leader Mohana Singh Jitarwal

Squadron Leader Mohana Singh Jitarwal, born in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, hails from a family deeply rooted in Air Force service. A BTech in Electronics and Communication, she was part of the historic 2016 batch of India’s first three women fighter pilots. Mohana logged over 380 hours of flight time on advanced jets before joining the elite No. 18 Squadron “Flying Bullets.”

In 2024, she became the first woman pilot cleared to fly the indigenous HAL Tejas, marking another milestone for Indian aviation. Her achievement represents not just gender progress, but India’s confidence in its own pilots and technology.

7. Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena and Srividya Rajan

In 1994, Gunjan Saxena, along with Srividya Rajan, became one of 25 young women to form the first batch of women IAF trainee pilots. Eager to prove their mettle, they soon got their chance with the breakout of the Kargil war in 1999. The two young pilots were tasked with medical evacuations, supply drops and spotting Pakistani positions in the war zone.



Piloting a Cheetah helicopter, they evacuated wounded soldiers and delivered supplies under enemy fire. Their story continues to inspire generations of servicewomen.



In 1994, Gunjan Saxena, along with Srividya Rajan, became one of 25 young women to form the first batch of women IAF trainee pilots. Photograph: (India Times)

8. Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi

Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi made history in 2023 when she became India’s first woman Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to a state governor, serving in Mizoram under Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. A native of Odisha, she was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2015 and has served with distinction in several operational and administrative roles.

Known for her professionalism and leadership, her appointment marked a defining moment in the representation of women in ceremonial and strategic military positions. Padhi’s achievement stands as a powerful reminder that women today are leading not just from cockpits, but across every level of command.

