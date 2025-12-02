How Forest Walks Are Bringing Delhi Women Together Every Weekend

On an early October morning, Delhi carried its familiar winter haze, and the city felt half awake. Inside Sanjay Van, a small group of women paused beneath a tall Putranjiva tree. One of them rolled a seed between her fingers and introduced the tree to the others, setting the gentle rhythm for the walk ahead.

For a moment, the group simply stood there, taking in the stillness that arrived naturally when they stepped away from traffic and into an older, greener part of the city.

These women were walking with Women and Wilderness, a community that brings women together to explore Delhi’s forests, rocky ridges and native ecosystems. Anyone who identifies as a woman can join. Their shared intention is simple. Create a space free from rush and judgment, and let curiosity lead the way.

For many participants, this slow, unhurried wandering offers a sense of release. One participant, Hena Faqurudheen, said, “How often do you see women spending time in a park and simply looking at a tree. Just being in nature with others who can tell you what you are seeing changes something inside you.”

The women who steer the community

The walks are planned and led by Rama Lakshmi Dhavala and Nidhi Batra. Both of them are self-taught nature enthusiasts who have spent years exploring Delhi’s green pockets on their own. Over time, they realised that many people around them share the same desire to understand local plants, trees and trails.

Rama said, “One day, we realised people assumed we were experts. So we felt we should share whatever we learn.”

The Delhi that many people miss

The routes cover parts of the ancient Aravalli system. These trails often surprise first-timers who imagine Delhi to be a place of markets, traffic and tall buildings.

“Delhi is one of India’s greenest cities. You just need a nudge to notice,” the two guides said during one of the walks.

As the group moves along the trail, that nudge comes through small moments of learning. Participants observe native species up close, understand the impact of invasive plants and see how each part of the landscape carries its own history. Nidhi explained, “One reason we speak about the Aravallis is to show how exotic species harm biodiversity. Plant native and you help the forest heal.”

Breathing a little easier

In a city where pollution often shapes daily life, the walks offer more than information. For many, they are a reminder of what still survives.

One participant, Supreet Khosla, said, “This gives us time to pause and feel grateful for what remains after everything we have done to nature. For me, these two hours feel like my lungs are breathing more.”

Participants view native species up close, learn how invasives affect ecosystems, and see how each landscape holds its own history. Photograph: (Instagram/@women_and_wilderness)

For others, the sense of emotional grounding is equally strong. Participant Harini Kapoor said, “The sense of belonging that grows when you spend time in a clean, biodiverse space becomes strong. I never want to skip a walk.”

A weekend practice that stays

For Rama, the intention behind Women and Wilderness remains rooted in something simple and steady. “The path to happiness is lined with trees. If you are walking among trees, you are leading yourself towards happiness.”

So weekend after weekend, women gather at familiar meeting points, lace up their shoes and step into Delhi’s forests. Each walk offers a fresh moment to observe, learn and reconnect with the city more gently. One trail at a time, these mornings help many women feel more at ease in their surroundings and within themselves.

You can join them for a walk here.

Sources

'Walks in the Wild: The Women-Only group exploring Delhi's forests': by BBC India, Published on 30 November 2025.