Where to Spot a Jaguar in India (Even Though They Aren’t Native)

On most days at Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo, visitors pause a little longer at one particular enclosure. Behind the glass panels, a jaguar rests in the shadows or moves with a slow, deliberate grace. For many, this is their first and only chance to see a species that does not roam anywhere in India’s wild spaces.

Jaguars are not native to India, yet over the years, a handful of zoos have housed them. This International Jaguar Day (29 November 2025), here is a look at where these rare big cats have been seen in India and where you may still find one today.

1. National Zoological Park, New Delhi

There is clutter near many enclosures, but at this one spot at the National Zoological Park, children and adults tend to pause. The jaguar enclosure draws quiet curiosity, as visitors try to catch a clear glimpse of a big cat that is rarely seen in India.

The zoo has actively participated in jaguar breeding. According to an October 2024 report, a male cub was brought into the zoo from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram to support a breeding project.

How to get here? Located near the Old Fort in Delhi, the zoo is open every day except Friday. Entry for adults is Rs 80, and the closing time is 5.30 PM in summer and 5 PM in winter.

2. Bannerghatta National Park, Bengaluru

Known widely for its tiger sightings, Bannerghatta houses a jaguar as well. The park is also preparing to receive nine other exotic species, including a chimpanzee and a hunting cheetah.

Jaguars, native to the Americas, live in the Amazon, Central America, Mexico, and the Pantanal wetlands. Photograph: (earthandanimals.com)

How to get here? The park is near Yelachenahalli metro station. Visitors can also take a cab or a BMTC bus to get here. The entry fee is Rs 120. It is open daily except Tuesdays, until 5 PM.

3. Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru

According to the zoo’s official website, Mysuru Zoo currently houses a jaguar. It is also expected to receive another one from Ukraine, pending mandatory approvals from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

How to get here? Located in Indiranagar, the zoo is open daily except Tuesdays until 5 PM. Entry is Rs 120 for adults.

4. Alipore Zoo, Kolkata

At Alipore Zoo in Kolkata, the jaguar enclosure often draws curious visitors. With its large glass panels and open layout, it offers a clear view of the big cat, alongside exhibits for giraffes, kangaroos and zebras.

How to get here? Located in Alipore, the zoo is open until 4.30 PM on all days except Thursdays. Visitors can see the wildcat for Rs 50.

5. Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad

Hyderabad Zoo has recorded several jaguar sightings over the years. In 2015, two six-month-old cubs were brought in with plans to pair them. The zoo currently has one jaguar.

A June 2025 report noted that the jaguar was recently adopted for a month by an eight-year-old. The zoo has also exchanged jaguars through collaborations with other institutions.

Seeing a jaguar in India is rare, yet each sighting carries a small window into the wild places it comes from. Photograph: (Shutterstock)

How to get here? The park, located near the Mir Alam Tank in Hyderabad, is open from Tuesdays to Sundays. Entry is Rs 100.

Where do jaguars come from?

Jaguars are native to the Americas. They are found in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, Peru and Colombia, across Central America in countries such as Belize and Costa Rica, and in parts of Mexico and the Pantanal wetlands.

How do they come to India?

Captive-keeping of non-native species like jaguars is tightly regulated by India’s Central Zoo Authority (CZA), which oversees approvals, care standards and enclosure guidelines. Most jaguars in Indian zoos arrive through national or international animal exchange programmes that help maintain genetic diversity and strengthen conservation or educational efforts.

Seeing a jaguar in India is rare, yet each sighting carries a small window into the wild places it comes from. For many families and children, that experience becomes an early spark of curiosity about nature and the planet. Days like International Jaguar Day remind us that even brief encounters can inspire a lifelong interest in protecting the world’s wildlife.

