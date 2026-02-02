How Chennai Vets Removed a Fishing Hook & Helped an Olive Ridley Turtle Swim Back Home Safely

The turtle lay on the steel table like a patient giant, her olive shell rising and falling with slow, tired breaths. Under the bright lights of the operating theatre, veterinarians leaned in to examine the barbed fishing hook lodged in the corner of her mouth.

The room was quiet except for clipped instructions and the soft hum of equipment. For the Olive Ridley rescued off Chennai’s coast, this table was the threshold between a painful end and a return to the open sea.

A veterinary team from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD), and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department came together to carry out the delicate surgical procedure to remove the barbed fishing hook lodged in the turtle’s mouth.

After the procedure, the turtle was kept under observation until she was deemed fit for release. Wildlife staff monitored her to ensure that no complications followed the surgery.

News of the turtle’s recovery and eventual release was shared by IAS Supriya Sahu, the recipient of the UNEP Champions of the Earth award, who took to social media to highlight the teamwork between departments and thank the veterinarians involved.

Before the Olive Ridley turtle’s return to the Bay of Bengal, researchers fitted the turtle with a satellite tag.

The small transmitter will record her movements along the coastline, helping researchers better understand migration patterns and improve conservation efforts for this endangered species.

A return to the waves, a lesson for the coast

This rescue joins a series of similar efforts along the Chennai coast. In recent years, teams at BMAD and the Forest Department have treated turtles caught in fishing nets, struck by boat propellers, and hatchlings weakened by prolonged exposure on beaches.

Growing awareness among fisher communities has led to quicker reporting of injured marine animals, allowing more turtles to receive timely care.

The episode underscores how prompt reporting of injured marine animals can change outcomes. It also points to the need for well-equipped wildlife veterinary centres and stronger measures to promote turtle-friendly fishing practices.

Olive Ridley turtles are listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List Photograph: (SSTCN)

Why the Olive Ridley matters

Olive Ridleys are among the smallest sea turtles and play a key ecological role by feeding on jellyfish and crustaceans, helping maintain balance in marine food chains.

The species is listed as Vulnerable by the IUCN as its populations decline due to accidental capture in fishing gear, shrinking nesting habitats, and illegal egg collection.

Along India’s east coast, hundreds are found dead each year, many bearing injuries from hooks and trawl nets.

The Chennai rescue reflects growing conservation resolve, with forest departments, vets, and coastal communities acting faster than before.

Such efforts, alongside protected nesting beaches and safer fishing practices, are contributing to a gradual rise in India’s Olive Ridley population, offering hope for their future.

