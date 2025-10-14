Wonder Worms Cleaning Ahmedabad's Lakes!

Meet the tiny superheroes — Acrobeloides Maximus a.k.a. nematodes.
These microscopic worms can turn filthy lakes crystal clean in just one week!
A Gujarat University researcher bred them in jelly-like balls to clean Ahmedabad’s dirtiest lakes — including Kankaria & Virat Sarovar — dropping water pollution levels dramatically.
Eco-friendly, low-cost & safe for aquatic life.
Would you want these wonder worms in your city’s lakes?
#InnovationIndia#Sustainability#CleanWater#EcoFriendly#Environment#ScienceForGood#PositiveNews#IndiaClimateSOS
[Nematodes, Lake Cleaning, Eco-Friendly Innovation, Water Purification, Sustainable Solutions, India Climate SOS]
