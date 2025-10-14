Authors
Wonder Worms Cleaning Ahmedabad's Lakes!

By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
Meet the tiny superheroes — Acrobeloides Maximus a.k.a. nematodes.

These microscopic worms can turn filthy lakes crystal clean in just one week!

A Gujarat University researcher bred them in jelly-like balls to clean Ahmedabad’s dirtiest lakes — including Kankaria & Virat Sarovar — dropping water pollution levels dramatically.

Eco-friendly, low-cost & safe for aquatic life.

Would you want these wonder worms in your city’s lakes?

Video Team - The Better India
