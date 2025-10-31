Will Our Cities Run Dry? | The Water Warriors Blueprint

What if a road could drink a flood? What if a single monsoon could end a 12-year drought?
These aren't just ideas—they are real, scalable solutions fixing India's water crisis right now.
This is The Water Warrior Blueprint: your inside look at the innovators and community leaders who are tackling our most urgent national threat and building a water-secure future for all.
This video is a part of The Better India Showcase 2025, India's largest celebration of changemakers that championed the people and blueprints building a better India.
IN THIS VIDEO, WE BREAK DOWN THE BLUEPRINT:
The Intro - The Road That Drinks 50 Million Litres
The Reality Check - India's Monsoon Paradox & The 2030 Crisis
The Urban Blueprint - R.R. Sivaraam's "Sponge Road" EcoBlocs
The Rural Blueprint - Amla Ruia's 350 Check Dams & The Revived Villages of Rajasthan
The Community Blueprint - Ramveer Tanwar's "Pond Man" Movement
The Rooftop Blueprint - Ganesh Shanbhag's Plug-and-Play Rainwater Harvesting
The Heritage Blueprint - Kalpana Ramesh & The Lost Stepwells of Hyderabad
The Energy Blueprint - Avani Mohan Singh's Solar-Powered Villages in Bundelkhand
The Secret Sauce - Decentralized, Distributed & Community-First
Your Role - How You Can Be Part of the Water Revolution
Join the Movement:
Which of these water-blueprints inspired you the most? What's one small change you've seen or made to save water in your community? Share your stories in the comments—let's build a water-secure India, together.
In partnership with @Zero1byZerodha
Support The Better India:
Like this video to help these stories reach more people.
Share this blueprint with future changemakers.
Subscribe and turn on notifications for more stories of impact.
Credits:
Production Manager - Manabi Katoch
Produced By - Kiran Govindavajhula
Script By - Sanchari Pal
Edit By - Shridhar Agarkar
Anchor & VO: Ridhi Shah
Cinematographer- Siddhant & Shiva
About The Better India:
The Better India is India's largest solutions-based media platform. We share stories of people, innovations, and initiatives that are driving positive change and building a better, more sustainable future for the country.
