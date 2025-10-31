Will Our Cities Run Dry? | The Water Warriors Blueprint

What if a road could drink a flood? What if a single monsoon could end a 12-year drought?

These aren't just ideas—they are real, scalable solutions fixing India's water crisis right now.

This is The Water Warrior Blueprint: your inside look at the innovators and community leaders who are tackling our most urgent national threat and building a water-secure future for all.

This is a part of The Better India Showcase 2025, India's largest celebration of changemakers that championed the people and blueprints building a better India.

IN THIS VIDEO, WE BREAK DOWN THE BLUEPRINT:

The Intro - The Road That Drinks 50 Million Litres

The Reality Check - India's Monsoon Paradox & The 2030 Crisis

The Urban Blueprint - R.R. Sivaraam's "Sponge Road" EcoBlocs

The Rural Blueprint - Amla Ruia's 350 Check Dams & The Revived Villages of Rajasthan

The Community Blueprint - Ramveer Tanwar's "Pond Man" Movement

The Rooftop Blueprint - Ganesh Shanbhag's Plug-and-Play Rainwater Harvesting

The Heritage Blueprint - Kalpana Ramesh & The Lost Stepwells of Hyderabad

The Energy Blueprint - Avani Mohan Singh's Solar-Powered Villages in Bundelkhand

The Secret Sauce - Decentralized, Distributed & Community-First

Your Role - How You Can Be Part of the Water Revolution

