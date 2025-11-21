When Streets Turned Into a School for 1,600+ Poor Kids

He turned a footpath into a classroom without walls. Founder of Pehchaan The Street School, Akash began teaching five kids under a temple in Noida.

Today, his movement educates 1,600+ children across Delhi-NCR, giving them not just lessons, but dignity and hope.

From academic support to life skills, Akash helps every child rediscover confidence and identity.

“Education isn’t charity,” says Akash. “It’s the bridge to equality.”

