What started with cleaning one dusty road sign has become a mission!

Meet 27-YO Vivekanandan from Kerala, who balances his job as an automobile engineering instructor with a passion for road safety.

From scrubbing 200+ signboards to filling potholes, his selfless efforts are inspiring thousands online. :earth_africa::heart:

Proof that one person’s responsibility can spark community-wide change.

