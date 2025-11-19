Authors
What started with cleaning one dusty road sign has become a mission!

By Video Team - The Better India
Meet 27-YO Vivekanandan from Kerala, who balances his job as an automobile engineering instructor with a passion for road safety.

From scrubbing 200+ signboards to filling potholes, his selfless efforts are inspiring thousands online. :earth_africa::heart:
Proof that one person’s responsibility can spark community-wide change.

