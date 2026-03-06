What Happens When Inclusion Moves? | The Better India | Samarthanam

Independence looks different for everyone… a child gaining focus in therapy, a mother riding to work on her own, a family finally breathing easier.

Samarthanam, with support from Optum, helps children and adults with disabilities build skills that carry them through school, work, and daily life.

This is what happens when the right support arrives: people move forward, and life starts opening up again.

In partnership with Optum India

