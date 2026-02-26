We Refuse to Apologize for Our Autistic Child | Saptaahant | Parenting

They asked us quietly…

“Have you ever thought of giving up on him?”

Let me say this clearly.

My 13-year-old son Medhya is not the problem.

The world that doesn’t understand him is.

Autism didn’t take away his love.

It simply speaks in a different language.

He laughs loudly.

He jumps when he’s happy.

He hugs like he means it.

We will not “fix” him to fit your comfort.

We will not apologise for his existence.

We choose dignity over approval.

Understanding over judgement.

Love over shame.

And one day…

He’ll walk into rooms that once rejected him.

And those rooms will finally learn

what grace truly looks like.

