Authors
Advertisment
Home Videos We Refuse to Apologize for Our Autistic Child | Saptaahant | Parenting

We Refuse to Apologize for Our Autistic Child | Saptaahant | Parenting

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update
Advertisment

They asked us quietly…
 “Have you ever thought of giving up on him?”
Let me say this clearly.
My 13-year-old son Medhya is not the problem.
The world that doesn’t understand him is.
Autism didn’t take away his love.
It simply speaks in a different language.
He laughs loudly.
He jumps when he’s happy.
He hugs like he means it.
We will not “fix” him to fit your comfort.
We will not apologise for his existence.
We choose dignity over approval.
Understanding over judgement.
Love over shame.

Advertisment

And one day…
He’ll walk into rooms that once rejected him.
And those rooms will finally learn
what grace truly looks like.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

#AutismAwareness#InclusionMatters#AutismParenting#DignityForAll#ParentingJourney
 #AutismIndia#DifferentNotLess#Neurodiversity

[Autism Awareness Story, Autism Parenting in India, Raising a Child with Autism, Autism Acceptance, Neurodiversity India, Parenting Journey Autism, Autism Support India, Special Needs Parenting, Different Not Less, Autism Family Story, Inclusion Matters, Autism Motivation, Parenting an Autistic Teen, Indian Autism Parents, Dignity For Autism]

Advertisment
Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like