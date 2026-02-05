Waste Plastic Could Make Our Roads Stronger & Cheaper

#thebetterindia

Plastic waste could soon make India’s roads stronger—and cheaper.

Near Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, 30 tonnes of plastic trash are being transformed into a 100-metre geocell road by CRRI and BPCL.

These honeycomb-like structures make roads last 2–3 times longer, resist heat, traffic, and monsoons, and reduce potholes and repairs.

With India generating 3.4 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, could this be a real game changer?

Share your thoughts and tell us where this should be adopted.

#SustainableInfrastructure#PlasticWasteManagement#ClimateSolutions

[Plastic Waste Recycling, Sustainable Road Construction, Innovation India, Gamechangers, Delhi]

