Volunteers Help Temples Turn Zero Waste

Welcome to Zero-Waste Temples!

In Bengaluru, faith meets sustainability. What began with composters in 2016 has now evolved — thanks to the Green Temple Initiative, SWMRT, and BBMP. With segregation, awareness drives, and community action, some temples have cut waste by 60%!

Because when devotion meets responsibility, even temples can protect the planet.

Would you want your neighbourhood temple to go zero waste too?

