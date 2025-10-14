Volunteers Help Temples Turn Zero Waste

Welcome to Zero-Waste Temples!
In Bengaluru, faith meets sustainability. What began with composters in 2016 has now evolved — thanks to the Green Temple Initiative, SWMRT, and BBMP. With segregation, awareness drives, and community action, some temples have cut waste by 60%!
Because when devotion meets responsibility, even temples can protect the planet.
Would you want your neighbourhood temple to go zero waste too?
