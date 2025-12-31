I Play Volleyball and Swim Without Hands

"I play volleyball, cricket, and swim — all without hands.
Born into a farmer’s family, money was scarce but belief never was.
At five, an electric shock took both my hands. Life changed.
Sports saved me.
60 km daily travel. Four hours of training. No excuses.
Today, 10+ district medals later, my dream is gold for India at the Paralympics.
Strength is a choice."
~ Parsa Ram
