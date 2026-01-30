Vitiligo isn’t my weakness. It’s my identity!

#thebetterindia

"I grew up hearing “Don’t sit there” and “Stay away.” At 4, a knee injury revealed my vitiligo.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

The patches grew, the taunts grew louder, and marriage brought new battles.

When pregnancy stopped my treatment, the white spread everywhere.

In 2022, a neighbour took me to makeup artist Priyanka — that viral makeover changed my life.

Today, I stand tall as a vitiligo model. This is me. This is my identity."

~ Dolon Mukherjee

Advertisment

#Vitiligo#SelfAcceptance#BodyPositivity#InspiringStories#RealLifeHero#Confidence

[Vitiligo, Skin Condition, Body Positivity, Inspirational Story, Makeup Artist]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/