Vitiligo isn’t my weakness. It’s my identity!

"I grew up hearing “Don’t sit there” and “Stay away.” At 4, a knee injury revealed my vitiligo.
The patches grew, the taunts grew louder, and marriage brought new battles.
When pregnancy stopped my treatment, the white spread everywhere.
In 2022, a neighbour took me to makeup artist Priyanka — that viral makeover changed my life.
Today, I stand tall as a vitiligo model. This is me. This is my identity."
~ Dolon Mukherjee
