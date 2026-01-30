Authors
Home Videos Vitiligo isn’t my weakness. It’s my identity!

Vitiligo isn’t my weakness. It’s my identity!

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update
Advertisment

#thebetterindia

"I grew up hearing “Don’t sit there” and “Stay away.” At 4, a knee injury revealed my vitiligo.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

The patches grew, the taunts grew louder, and marriage brought new battles.

When pregnancy stopped my treatment, the white spread everywhere.

In 2022, a neighbour took me to makeup artist Priyanka — that viral makeover changed my life.

Today, I stand tall as a vitiligo model. This is me. This is my identity."
~ Dolon Mukherjee

Advertisment

#Vitiligo#SelfAcceptance#BodyPositivity#InspiringStories#RealLifeHero#Confidence

[Vitiligo, Skin Condition, Body Positivity, Inspirational Story, Makeup Artist]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like