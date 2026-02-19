Two Brothers Recycling 1300+ Tonnes of Waste

They were just kids when Delhi’s air pollution hit home—literally.
After repeated asthma attacks, brothers Nav and Vihaan chose action over fear.
From segregating waste at home to building One Step Greener, their youth-led initiative now recycles over 1 million kg of waste, operates across 14 cities, and creates livelihoods for women.
Proof that real change can begin young—and grow big.
