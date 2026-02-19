Two Brothers Recycling 1300+ Tonnes of Waste

#thebetterindia

They were just kids when Delhi’s air pollution hit home—literally.

After repeated asthma attacks, brothers Nav and Vihaan chose action over fear.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

From segregating waste at home to building One Step Greener, their youth-led initiative now recycles over 1 million kg of waste, operates across 14 cities, and creates livelihoods for women.

Proof that real change can begin young—and grow big.

@onestepgreener

#YouthForChange#CleanIndia#ClimateAction#Delhi#Airpollution

[Waste Segregation Initiative, Air Pollution Solutions, Delhi Air Pollution, Recycling Movement India, Youth in Leadership, Sustainable Waste Management]

Tech Talk by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/