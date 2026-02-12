When Fashion Met Civic Sense

#thebetterindia

At the Fashion Tourism Show 2026 in Manipur, the lights dimmed, the music stopped — and something powerful began.

Designer Robert Naorem noticed trash scattered across the venue and paused the ramp.

Along with 40 models from across India, he chose action over applause. Gloves on, trash bags in hand, they cleaned the space.

Because fashion isn’t just style — it’s responsibility.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some carry trash bags.

