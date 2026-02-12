Authors
Home Videos Tourism When Fashion Met Civic Sense

When Fashion Met Civic Sense

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update
Advertisment

#thebetterindia

At the Fashion Tourism Show 2026 in Manipur, the lights dimmed, the music stopped — and something powerful began.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Designer Robert Naorem noticed trash scattered across the venue and paused the ramp.

Along with 40 models from across India, he chose action over applause. Gloves on, trash bags in hand, they cleaned the space.

Because fashion isn’t just style — it’s responsibility.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some carry trash bags.

#CivicSense#CleanIndia#SocialResponsibility#InspiringIndia#Manipur

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Advertisment

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like