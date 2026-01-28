Village growing food for elephants

#thebetterindia

Once feared, chased, and hated, the elephants of Assam’s Hatikhuli now walk peacefully through farms — thanks to a simple, extraordinary idea: feed, don’t fight.

Watch how 90-year-old conservationist Pradip Kumar Bhuyan, Binod Dulu Bora, and the community turned fear into friendship, planting food for elephants, mapping migration routes, and creating safe corridors.

Today, over 300 elephants pass through Hatikhuli every year, and villagers thrive alongside them.

Watch the full story, it’s nothing short of magical!

