This mother-son duo traveled to 15 countries together

After Dad passed, Mumma (75) never remarried. I (45) didn’t either.

For 10 years, it’s been just us—exploring 15 countries, laughing, and rediscovering joy together. She’s fearless, full of energy, and my favourite travel buddy.

Our trips are slow, planned around her comfort, and filled with veggie feasts.

Ask your mom, ‘Shall we go somewhere?’

You might just watch her smile return.

