This farmstay has been built using discarded cement bags!

#thebetterindia

A home made of… cement bags?!

Just outside Hyderabad, Vivek and Sadhana built an eco-farmstay that’s 98% natural — crafted from discarded cement bags filled with mud!

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

With no cement, no iron, and zero wastewater, this self-sustained haven stays cool in summers, warm in winters, and beautiful all year round. Proof that sustainability can be stunning.

Would you stay here? Tell us below!

#SustainableArchitecture#GreenTravel#EcoStayIndia#MudHouseDesign#Hyderabad#ZeroWasteLifestyle

[Eco-Friendly Farmstay, Sustainable Living, Hyderabad, Mud House India, Green Architecture India, Eco Tourism Stay]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/