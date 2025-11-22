This farmstay has been built using discarded cement bags!

A home made of… cement bags?!
Just outside Hyderabad, Vivek and Sadhana built an eco-farmstay that’s 98% natural — crafted from discarded cement bags filled with mud!
With no cement, no iron, and zero wastewater, this self-sustained haven stays cool in summers, warm in winters, and beautiful all year round. Proof that sustainability can be stunning.
Would you stay here? Tell us below!
