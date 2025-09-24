She conquered Mount Everest at 64!

#thebetterindia

At 64, Alka Vyas from Gujarat fulfilled a 30-year-old promise—climbing to Everest Base Camp!

Married young and balancing family, work at ONGC, and responsibilities, she never let go of her dream.

After retirement, she braved icy winds, rugged mountains, and doubt to stand at the world’s roof.

Her tears of joy say it all: it’s never too late to chase the summit of your dreams.

If Everest Base Camp is on your bucket list, then Alka’s story is your sign!

