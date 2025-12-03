Sailing From India To Africa

#thebetterindia

Two sisters-in-law, one dream.

Amrita, an architect turned sailor, and Nishita, a civil engineer who found her calling in the mountains, left behind stable jobs in 2024 to chase adventure.

From Everest Base Camp to sailing the seas, they built Mountain Meets Sea—a travel company born of grit, struggle & courage.

Today, after leading 15+ treks across 4 countries, they’re inspiring every girl to dream differently.

