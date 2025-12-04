Quit 9-to-5 to Travel in a Van

Meet Aryan & Maanka — a couple who turned a van into their home!
No jobs, no deadlines, just two hearts chasing hidden corners of India.
Their journey began in 2020, when asthma brought them close and love made them brave. They quit their jobs, saved up, built their dream van, and took a chance.
Today, they travel full-time — proving freedom doesn’t need luxury, just courage.
@Beachesandbicep
#VanLife#TravelCouple#IndiaDiaries#SustainableTravel#RoadTripIndia#AdventureLifestyle#MinimalLiving
[Van Life, Travel Couple, India Travel, Adventure Lifestyle, Minimal Living]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/