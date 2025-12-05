Authors
Pregnant at 40, I've Travelled to 31 Countries With My 3YO

By Video Team - The Better India
Pregnant at 40, everyone told me to slow down. But travel wasn’t just a passion — it was my heartbeat.

After 31 countries with my 3-year-old daughter, Kiara, I’ve learned that every challenge brings a moment of magic. Sleepless nights, missed flights, but endless giggles and memories.

I’m not just showing her the world; I’m showing her how to chase dreams and never stop.

