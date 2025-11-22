Authors
Left Delhi To Build a Dreamy Himalayan Home

By Video Team - The Better India
Seven years ago, Ashish and Kriti left Delhi’s chaos for a slower, deeper life in Basgaon, Uttarakhand.

From studying the land’s rhythms to building Slowness Himalayas with adobe, mud, and stone, they created a soulful, sustainable farmstay.

Solar lights, kala cotton curtains, bird shelters, and a permaculture farm make it a haven of harmony.

What began as uncertainty is now their family’s proud home — where slowness turned into true belonging.

