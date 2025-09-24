I Built Handcrafted Kathkuni Cottages

#thebetterindia

At 6,500 ft in Himachal’s forests, Ayush Sureka built The Lazy & Slow—handcrafted Kathkuni cottages made with zero cement or nails.

Using stone and cedar wood, this ancient Himalayan craft is sustainable, movable, and built to last generations.

Here, cedar-scented rooms, starry skies, and local flavors reconnect you with nature.

Location : Baranigran, Jana Road, Kullu

