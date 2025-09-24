I Built Handcrafted Kathkuni Cottages

At 6,500 ft in Himachal’s forests, Ayush Sureka built The Lazy & Slow—handcrafted Kathkuni cottages made with zero cement or nails.
Using stone and cedar wood, this ancient Himalayan craft is sustainable, movable, and built to last generations.
Here, cedar-scented rooms, starry skies, and local flavors reconnect you with nature.
Would you escape here to slow down? Tell us in the comments below.
Location : Baranigran, Jana Road, Kullu
#SustainableTravel#KathkuniCottages#EcoFriendlyTravel#HimachalPradesh#HandcraftedHomes#TravelInIndia
[Kathkuni Cottages, Himachal Homestay, Sustainable Travel India, Eco Friendly Cottages, The Lazy And Slow]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/