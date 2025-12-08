3000 Barren Acres of Land In Delhi Turned Green?

3000 acres in Delhi were once ‘danger zones’ of mining waste, sewage and dead soil.
Today, they’re 7 thriving biodiversity parks with orchids, butterflies, canopy forests and clean air Delhi forgot existed.
From reviving salty lands to restoring lakes, Prof C.R. Babu’s team transformed a wasteland into a green lung.
Imagine more such pockets of hope across Delhi—should the city build more? Tell us in the comments below.👇
