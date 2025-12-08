3000 Barren Acres of Land In Delhi Turned Green?

#thebetterindia

3000 acres in Delhi were once ‘danger zones’ of mining waste, sewage and dead soil.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Today, they’re 7 thriving biodiversity parks with orchids, butterflies, canopy forests and clean air Delhi forgot existed.

From reviving salty lands to restoring lakes, Prof C.R. Babu’s team transformed a wasteland into a green lung.

Imagine more such pockets of hope across Delhi—should the city build more? Tell us in the comments below.👇

#UrbanForests#Delhi#AQI#AirQuality#BreatheBetterIndia

[Breathe Better India, Delhi Biodiversity Parks, CR Babu, Ecological Restoration, Aravalli Forests, Delhi AQI]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/