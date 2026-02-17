This Young Innovator Is Fighting Delhi’s Deadly Air

Delhi’s AQI crossed 400 and the city began choking again.
While everyone bought masks and costly purifiers, 21-year-old Krrish Chawla built his own solution.
What began as childhood frustration with expensive machines turned into 320 prototypes and finally Breathify, an eco-friendly air purifier that can bring AQI down to 4, starting at just Rs 4,000.
Watch the video to see how he’s helping India breathe better.
