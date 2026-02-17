This Young Innovator Is Fighting Delhi’s Deadly Air

#thebetterindia

Delhi’s AQI crossed 400 and the city began choking again.

While everyone bought masks and costly purifiers, 21-year-old Krrish Chawla built his own solution.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

What began as childhood frustration with expensive machines turned into 320 prototypes and finally Breathify, an eco-friendly air purifier that can bring AQI down to 4, starting at just Rs 4,000.

Watch the video to see how he’s helping India breathe better.

#CleanAir#AQI#AirPollution#Breathify#Startup#Innovation

[Krrish Chawla, Affordable air purifier, Delhi AQI, Breathify]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/