This Startup is Helping Indians Reap the Benefits of AI - In Their Mother Tongues

This Startup is Helping Indians Reap the Benefits of AI - In Their Mother Tongues

By Video Team - The Better India
So far, Karya has worked with 32,000 rural Indians in 22 states! Moreover, this model has helped them earn 50% more than standard industry rates.

Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/

In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial 's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).

