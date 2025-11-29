This Startup is Helping Indians Reap the Benefits of AI - In Their Mother Tongues

New Update
So far, Karya has worked with 32,000 rural Indians in 22 states! Moreover, this model has helped them earn 50% more than standard industry rates.
Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/
In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial 's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).
#FrontierTechRepository#NITIFTH#NITIAayog#TheBetterIndia#MadeInIndia#makeinindia
Title of Musical Work
Raise Your Head
On This Day
19 Nov 2025
Artist
Simon Folwar
License Type
Pro Standard,
License ID
S754268-12865