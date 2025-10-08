This Reactor Has Cleaned 3.2 Billion Litres of Waste Water

#thebetterindia

3.2 billion litres of wastewater — cleaned and reused!

When US-returned innovators Amrit Nayak & Krunal Patel built Electrox, they changed how India treats sewage.

This plug-and-play reactor purifies 3.75 million litres daily without chemicals, saving 7,500 tonnes of toxins and preventing 1,800 tonnes of emissions.

Now trusted by giants like TATA & Aditya Birla, it’s a leap toward a water-secure future.

Should such tech be mandatory everywhere? Tell us in the comments below.

