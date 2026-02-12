This Portable Purifier Gives You Clean Water On The Go!

#thebetterindia

Meet Impactpure — a portable stainless-steel purifier by Mumbai entrepreneur Rohit Shah that gives clean, pH-balanced water anywhere, without electricity or plumbing.

It kills 99% of germs, removes heavy metals, chlorine, and microplastics, and replaces 3,000 litres’ worth of plastic bottles.

With nano-silver, KDF and MHD tech, it’s affordable, sustainable, and fits in your bag.

