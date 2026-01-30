This Man Is Making Goa Plastic-Free!

#thebetterindia

From tech investor to eco-warrior, Sanjiv—Goa’s Bag Man—is leading a green revolution!

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Through Sensible Earth and the Maka Naka Plastic campaign, he’s turning old clothes into reusable bags, empowering women across 41 villages and saving our beaches from 5 million plastic bags.

Let’s join him and say, “Maka Naka Plastic!”

#Sustainability#Goa#PlasticFreeIndia#Goa#GreenRevolution#SustainableIndia#GreenHeroes#EcoFriendlyLiving#ClimateAction#MakaNakaPlastic#Solutionaries

[Solutionaries, Goa. Plastic Free India, Sustainable Living, Sanjiv Bag Man Of Goa, Eco Friendly Cloth Bags, Sustainable India]

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/