This man earns over ₹9 crore a year by selling Falooda!

By Video Team - The Better India
From a tiny 10×10 stall to a ₹9+ crore/year falooda empire — Pradeep Kannan proved that even the simplest idea can become a global brand.

By perfecting flavours, standardising recipes, and building a strong franchise model, he turned The Falooda Shop into a fast-growing dessert chain across India and Dubai.

What idea do *you* think can scale this big? Tell us in the comments below.

