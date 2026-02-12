This Jharkhand village hasn’t created any pad waste for 2 years!

Thanks to Tarun Kumar — the Padman of Jharkhand — who turned Dhatkidih into a menstrual-waste-free model.
From distributing free pads in 120 villages to giving reusable kits to 5,000 women, he sparked a movement that’s now spreading across Kolhan.
If one man can do this, imagine India together.
