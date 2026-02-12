This Horrible Road Is Now Gurugram’s Pride

#thebetterindia

Once called ‘Anath Street’, this Gurugram road was chaos—potholes, garbage, no footpaths, and daily danger for 25,000 people.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Today, Sanath Street is a green, people-first stretch with 1,000+ trees, safe walking and cycling paths, organised parking, street vendor zones, and zero trees cut.

Proof that streets can serve people—not just cars.

Want this in your city? Comment below.

#GurugramRoad#UrbanTransformation#SustainableCities#Solutionaires

[Gurugram Road Transformation, Street Design, Urban Sustainability India, Urban Development, Sanath Street]

Advertisment

Tech Talk by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/