This DC Is Quietly Transforming Anganwadis | Thrissur | IAS Success Stories

"When Arjun Pandian walks into an anganwadi in Thrissur, it is not just an inspection. It is personal.

As a child, he watched his mother teach at an anganwadi. Years later, as District Collector, those memories turned into action. What were once struggling centres with broken facilities are now brighter, safer and more dignified spaces for children and women.

Under his leadership, anganwadis across Thrissur have received upgraded infrastructure better sanitation improved learning spaces and renewed attention from the system. These changes are not just administrative checklists. They directly affect how children learn and how mothers feel leaving their children there every day.

