This 500-year-old legacy was brought back to life by its own people

For 500 years, Mehmadavad ki Vav has stood rooted in history. In recent years, it stood buried under 713 kilos of waste.

What neglect covered, a community uncovered.

On 31st January 2026, 30 citizens stepped forward, becoming a Force for Good. They cleared the debris, lifted the silt and restored a legacy that was waiting to breathe again.

Today, this stepwell stands renewed. Not just as a monument, but as a reminder of what collective action can protect.

Because when people choose to care, history stands taller.

