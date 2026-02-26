Authors
This 500-year-old legacy was brought back to life by its own people

By Video Team - The Better India
For 500 years, Mehmadavad ki Vav has stood rooted in history. In recent years, it stood buried under 713 kilos of waste.
What neglect covered, a community uncovered.
On 31st January 2026, 30 citizens stepped forward, becoming a Force for Good. They cleared the debris, lifted the silt and restored a legacy that was waiting to breathe again.
Today, this stepwell stands renewed. Not just as a monument, but as a reminder of what collective action can protect.
Because when people choose to care, history stands taller.
Know someone who turns concern into commitment? Tag a #ForceForGoodHero who deserves to be seen.

Music Credit
Title of Musical Work: The Fall Of Troy
Artist: StudioKolomna
License ID: S780117-12865
Autoclear code: M5PHNA4HAWPTRBNN
Link: https://musicvine.com/track/studiokolomna/the-fall-of-troy

