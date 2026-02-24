They Mocked My Bihari Accent, Now I’m Taking Bihar Hip Hop Global | Arinar Black | Rap Songs

"I come from a middle-class home in Bihar where struggle shaped every dream." For Arinar Black, Hindi Rap wasn't just music, it was a safe space when life got heavy. Without a studio or money, he turned raw words into a movement.

Despite being mocked for his accent, Arinar kept going. Alongside Adi, he has created over 30 songs rooted in the pride, pain, and reality of Bihar. This is the story of Bihari Hip Hop and the artist working every day to take Underground Indian Rap to a global stage.

From the streets of Bihar to the digital world, Arinar Black is proving that your roots are your greatest strength. This video explores the journey of an independent Music Artist fighting for representation in the Indian Hip Hop scene.

