They Left Bengaluru To Live In a Jungle!

They left Bengaluru’s chaos for a jungle farm of their own.

Today, Vatsala Balbolkar and Karthik SM spend weekends at Kadu Estate — a lush, self-sufficient haven built with stone, mud and repurposed wood.

Powered by solar energy, rainwater and compost, it’s where rescued dogs, Vechur cows and wild visitors roam free.

Amid natural ponds and fruit trees, they’re raising their daughter to grow up close to nature’s magic.

#SustainableLiving#OffGridLife#FarmLife#NatureLovers#EcoFriendly#SlowLiving#WeekendGetaway

[Sustainable Living, Jungle Farm, Eco Friendly Lifestyle, Nature Retreat, Off Grid Living]

