The Teacher Who Turned a Village Into a Classroom

Ujjwala Wadekar decided learning would never be confined to a classroom.

For over 30 years, this Zilla Parishad teacher in Jalgaon has turned puncture shops into math labs and fire stations into science classrooms, shaping generations along the way.

Because for her, education isn’t about textbooks. It’s about confidence, courage, and possibility.

Ujjwala Wadekar is a true #ForceForGoodHero.

Know someone who chose courage over comfort? Share this reel or tag a #ForceForGoodHero who deserves to be seen.

Advertisment

#forceforgood#adityabirlagroup

In partnership with @adityabirlagroup

Music credits:

Title of Musical Work: Here Forever

Artist: Adi Goldstein

License ID S780499-12865