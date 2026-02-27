Authors
The Teacher Who Turned a Village Into a Classroom

By Video Team - The Better India
Ujjwala Wadekar decided learning would never be confined to a classroom.
For over 30 years, this Zilla Parishad teacher in Jalgaon has turned puncture shops into math labs and fire stations into science classrooms, shaping generations along the way.
Because for her, education isn’t about textbooks. It’s about confidence, courage, and possibility.
Ujjwala Wadekar is a true #ForceForGoodHero.
Music credits:
Title of Musical Work: Here Forever
Artist: Adi Goldstein
License ID S780499-12865

Author
