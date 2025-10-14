The Story Behind The Legend: Saurabh Shukla

#thebetterindia

From Gorakhpur’s musical lanes to Bollywood’s biggest screens — Saurabh Shukla’s story is pure grit.

After Satya made him ‘Kallu Mama’, the industry went silent for six long years. Yet he kept his faith alive.

Then came Barfi! and Jolly LLB, winning him a National Award.

Today, he’s writing and directing his own dreams — proof that talent always finds its stage.

