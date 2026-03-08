The Dark Truth Behind Delhi’s White River Foam | River Pollution | Indian Rivers

The toxic foam seen on the Yamuna River is not a seasonal phenomenon. It is the visible result of untreated industrial waste and heavy metals released by illegal jeans dyeing units operating around Delhi.

Much of this pollution comes from chemicals used in fast fashion denim processing. For years these units functioned with little oversight discharging toxic waste directly into the river that supports millions of lives downstream.

Varun Gulati chose to confront this system at great personal cost. He shut down his own business and exposed the illegal nexus responsible for poisoning the Yamuna. His efforts led to the closure of over 700 illegal dyeing units but the damage and the fight are far from over.

This is not only an environmental issue. It is a question of consumption accountability and civic responsibility. Pollution is a result of choices. So is action.

